Long Beach police have surrounded an apartment building on Newport Avenue near Seventh Street where they were trying to corner a suspect reportedly moving around the building through an attic crawlspace.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the suspect was wanted for.
Police were evacuating apartments in the building and ordering the suspect to come out.
SWAT officers arrived at the scene around 1 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
