Police say they’ve arrested three people suspected of targeting minors in a string of robberies in East Long Beach.

At least four times in May, police allege, the robbery crew yanked a necklace from a minor victim’s neck and then fled in a waiting car.

Police on Friday released the locations of the robberies, including two that happened within a few blocks of Millikan High School:

May 17 at about 3 p.m. near Harco Street and Los Coyotes Diagonal

May 30 at about 2:53 p.m. near Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue

May 30 at about 3 p.m. near Spring Street and Knoxville Avenue

May 30 at about 3:09 p.m. near Studebaker Road and Keynote Street

“After the first robbery, detectives received a tip from a community member, which led them to identify the suspects and later determine that the series of robberies was related,” police said in a news release.

Police said they identified the robbers as two 17-year-old boys and a 21-year-old woman from Carson named Marissa Maxie. Maxie, authorities said, was arrested in August on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy. The teenagers, who are from Lakewood and Long Beach, were taken into custody this month and last month on suspicion of robbery, police said.

“The Long Beach Police Department would like to thank the Long Beach Unified School Safety personnel for their assistance and diligence in apprehending the juvenile suspects,” police said in a news release. “We are committed to keeping our schools and community safe and do not tolerate acts of violence against minors.”

They asked anyone who has more information about the crimes to contact detectives at 562-570-7464.