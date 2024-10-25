A burglary suspect is at large after a police SWAT team searched Millikan High School today.

Around 2:45 a.m. Friday, the Long Beach Police Department was dispatched to assist Long Beach Unified School District safety personnel with a possible burglary suspect on the Millikan High campus.

Police learned an LBUSD school safety officer discharged a service weapon, according to the department. It was unclear if anyone was wounded.

At 5:30 a.m., the Long Beach Police Department posted to X about a “large police presence focused on Millikan High School.”

A SWAT team was activated to search the campus. A witness told City News Service that parts of the school were taped off for investigation, and that staff and students were being blocked from parking at the school.

“LBUSD will notify the Millikan HS community regarding the impact to school opening hours,” the social media post said.

Around 10:30 a.m., an LBPD spokesperson told City News Service the SWAT team had concluded their search but that the suspect remained outstanding. As a precaution, an increased police presence around the school was planned to continue today.

No suspect description or details regarding the burglary were available.