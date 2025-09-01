Long Beach police say a man riding a scooter was killed in a crash with a car where Seventh Street passes by Recreation Park.

The wreck happened around 3:19 a.m., according to police, who said the man was riding a scooter southbound on Federation Drive when he was hit by a 2016 Hyundai Accent being driven east on Seventh Street. Police said the scooter rider was “outside a marked crosswalk when he was struck.”

A bystander and Long Beach Fire Department personnel helped the scooter rider, who was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said. His identity was not disclosed while authorities work to notify his next of kin.

The Hyundai’s driver “remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation,” police said. “At this time, speed, distracted and impaired driving do not appear to be factors in the collision.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Ashley Van Holland at 562-570-7355.

