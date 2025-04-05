Authorities today announced that a second arrest has been made in the January 2021 shooting death of a man in a homeless encampment adjacent to the 91 Freeway in Long Beach.

On Jan. 10, 2021, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of East 68th Street at about 8:10 p.m. regarding a reported shooting victim. They found a man in a homeless encampment adjacent to the westbound lanes of the freeway, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Arriving paramedics pronounced the man, 64-year-old Samuel Villalba of Long Beach, dead at the scene. Villalba had been shot multiple times in the upper body and witnesses at the scene described two or more men fleeing the scene on foot toward Cherry Avenue, police said.

Homicide detectives later identified Andrew Reyna, 47, of Lakewood, as a suspect. Reyna was arrested Oct. 23, 2024, at a motel in Lynwood on suspicion of murder, and his bail was set at $2 million.

A second suspect, 45-year-old Jesse Galvan of Lakewood, was arrested Thursday at his home on suspicion of murder, the department said Saturday. His bail was also set at $2 million.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.