Long Beach police say they arrested a man after officers saw him toss a gun not far from where he’d tried to shoot someone.

Police said the shooter got into a “brief verbal confrontation” with another man in an alley near Eighth Street and Long Beach Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The gunman then fired shots at the victim but missed, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“The victim fled the scene, but as officers arrived, they observed the suspect throw a firearm near the alley,” police said in a statement.

Police seized the firearm and arrested the suspected shooter, who is barred from owning guns, according to the LBPD.