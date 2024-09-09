A man ended up hospitalized and then arrested after a struggle with a security guard ended up with him being accidentally shot, according to Long Beach police.

Police said the situation unfolded at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday near the corner of Linden Avenue and Broadway in Downtown Long Beach.

That’s where the man was with a group of people who got into a “verbal altercation” with another group, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

A security guard noticed the man was armed, and, “During an attempt to disarm him, the firearm discharged,” police said.

Everyone fled before officers could get there, according to the LBPD, but police soon got word about a man arriving at a nearby hospital to get treatment for a gunshot wound to the upper body.

“It was determined he was the suspect from the incident, and he was arrested,” police said. “No other injuries were reported.”