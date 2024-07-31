A man was wounded in a shooting two blocks away from the Long Beach Civic Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the gunfire began around 1 p.m. near Fourth Street and Chestnut Avenue. Officers soon arrived and gave chase to a car that was fleeing the scene.

The driver pulled over about three blocks away, and officers have detained two people “pending further investigation,” Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Eric Stachura said.

The wounded man is expected to survive, police said. He was taken to a local hospital.

Information about what sparked the shooting wasn’t immediately available.