A man suffered a stab wound yesterday evening during an argument with another man at Shoreline Village in Long Beach.

Officers arrived about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of Shoreline Village Drive, where they found the victim with a non-life-threatening wound to his upper body, according to Long Beach police Lt. John Hotchkiss.

The officers learned the victim got into a verbal dispute with another man who swung an unknown object at him and fled the scene, Hotchkiss said.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment, where he had stable vital signs, he said.

The investigation is continuing, Hotchkiss said. Further details weren’t immediately available.