A 27-year-old longshoreman was shot to death Tuesday night near St. Mary Medical Center, and police say they’ve taken one of the two suspects into custody.

Police said the victim, identified as Isaac Marshell IV, was in the parking lot of a shopping center at 10th Street and Long Beach Boulevard when a fight started between him and two male suspects.

Following the fight, Marshell left the scene but later returned to the shopping center, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

He parked his vehicle in front of the 7-Eleven. While Marshell was still inside the car at around 7:30 p.m., the same two people involved in the earlier fight approached him and began attacking him, police said.

During the assault, one of them shot Marshell in the upper body, authorities said. Marshell then walked across the street and collapsed, a witness told the Long Beach Post.

“At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown but is believed to be an unprovoked attack,” police said.

One witness told the Long Beach Post that the altercation appeared to start when the suspects tried to snatch Marshell’s phone.

A supervisor at the 7-Eleven told the Long Beach Post a clerk had called police about the suspects harassing people outside the store earlier that day. Another witness said at least one of them had been stealing people’s phones.

Marshell was a Long Beach Poly High School graduate who went by Duke, according to people who knew him.

RIP DUKE 🙏🏾 my folks was the most solid nigga around pic.twitter.com/2C9VsCMI5F — 🤴🏾AeroSpace engineer🤴🏾 (@MoneyOnDaline) June 28, 2023

According to family members at the scene, Marshell worked as a longshoreman and had just gotten off work before the shooting.

Dozens of friends and family members gathered outside the crime scene Tuesday night waiting for more information about what happened.

Some dropped to their knees in the middle of the street, including one woman who yelled out, “Why would they do this to my brother?”

One of the attackers, identified by police as 24-year-old Darrell Brock from Pennsylvania, was taken into custody near the crime scene on suspicion of murder, according to police.

His bail was set at $2 million, authorities said.

The second suspect, meanwhile, has yet to be arrested after fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

Detectives are still investigating.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with more information from police and witnesses.