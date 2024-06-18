Long Beach police say investigators cited six adults who agreed to buy alcohol for minors during a monthslong sting operation.

Under the supervision of Long Beach police officers and agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, underage decoys would approach adults outside convenience or liquor stores and ask them to buy alcohol.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

Police said they ran the sting at various locations in Long Beach on three different dates:

Oct. 14, 2023:

300 block of Redondo Avenue

2800 block of Anaheim Street

March 9, 2024:

5400 block of Long Beach Boulevard

3700 block of Orange Avenue

3300 block of Atlantic Avenue

4100 block of Norse Way

6000 block of Long Beach Boulevard

4000 block of Long Beach Boulevard

4500 block of Orange Avenue

May 17, 2024:

4900 block of Long Beach Boulevard

6100 block of Orange Avenue

4200 block of Long Beach Boulevard

During this type of sting, which police call a “shoulder tap” operation, the decoy informs the adult they’re underage and asks for help buying booze, according to the LBPD.

Adults caught agreeing to buy alcohol for minors can be arrested or cited, police said. The minimum penalty they face is a $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

“It’s important to uphold our community’s values by taking enforcement or education action against those who contribute to the delinquency or our minors,” LBPD Commander Michael Richens said in a statement.