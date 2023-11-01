A student who reported being assaulted and robbed at Cal State Long Beach earlier this week made up the crime, according to campus police.

CSULB police previously said in a statement that the woman reported she was walking through parking lot R2 near the Parkside College dorms at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a white man wearing a dark hoodie told her, “Give me all of your stuff,” before punching her in the stomach and face. The woman said she then gave her wallet and Airpods to the man, who ran away westbound, according to police.

But on Wednesday, campus police said that the report was false. The robbery “did not, in fact, occur,” the department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CSULB Lt. Carol Almauger said campus police looked at surveillance video in an effort to find evidence of the robbery, but, “Things were just not panning out.”

“Working investigations for so long, we have to corroborate what they say,” Almauger said, “As part of our investigation, that corroboration wasn’t there.”

Almauger said that the student will not face repercussions for making a false police report due to mental health issues.

“Sometimes you just have to cut your losses and be done with it and move on to the next case,” she said.