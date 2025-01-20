Long Beach police say a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man multiple times at a farmers market Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:20 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported stabbing on East Marina Drive across from the 2nd & PCH outdoor mall, according to Long Beach police.

The Marina Farmers Market is held there every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6602 E Marina Dr.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officers located the suspected attacker nearby and arrested him. He also had a dog, which was taken to be cared for by Long Beach Animal Care Services, police said.

A motive for the stabbing remains under investigation. No details were immediately available about the circumstances leading up to the attack.

Kevin Augustine, 37 of Downey, was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder, according to jail records. He was being held on $1 million bail.

In a statement, District 3 Councilmember Kristina Duggan provided condolences to the victim and the families affected at the farmers market.

“I trust our new Los Angeles District Attorney will make sure justice is served,” Duggan said. “I am still getting all the details, but this is another reminder of the challenges our communities face.”