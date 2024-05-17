A 31-year-old woman accused of killing a Cal State Long Beach custodian as he drove to work is now facing a felony charge related to his death.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has filed one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated against Long Beach resident Julie Haq.

The crime is typically punishable by 4, 6, or 10 years in state prison.

Police allege Haq was speeding in a Lexus sedan when she broadsided a Ford Focus in the intersection of Anaheim Street and Atlantic Avenue on Feb. 20 just before midnight.

The force of the crash sent the Focus careening into a traffic signal and then an abandoned building, according to police.

The driver in the Focus, 60-year-old Rodger Watkins, died at the scene.

Watkins was on his way to his job as a custodian at Cal State Long Beach, according to his family, who described him as a loving husband, father, grandpa, friend and co-worker.

“Rodger always had ideas, inventions, and jokes to share,” his family told the Long Beach Post. “His smile greeted you like a warm hug.”

Court records do not show that Haq has entered a plea. She is free on her own recognizance, and she is due back in court on June 12, the records show.