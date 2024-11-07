Police say they’ve arrested a man on suspicion of sexually assaulting multiple girls and women in Long Beach, and detectives believe there may be more victims.

The 34-year-old suspect, Melvin Aaron Johnson Jr., is accused in a string of crimes that stretches back 10 years, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

In the earliest crime, police allege he forcibly committed lewd acts on a child under 14 near Paramount Boulevard and South Street in April 2014.

Police also listed four crimes he’s accused of committing this year:

“Various sexual assaults, against a female adult” near Long Beach Boulevard and Wardlow Road in May

Sexual assault on a minor near Long Beach Boulevard and San Antonio Drive in July

Sexual assault against a woman near Orange Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway in October

And possession of a firearm by a felon near Pacific Coast Highway and Pacific Avenue in October

Police said Johnson used a gun during several of the attacks.

“Additionally, Johnson is a person of interest in multiple additional sexual assault cases in Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department jurisdiction and the state of Nevada,” the Long Beach Police Department said.

Police said they arrested Johnson on Oct. 30. He was booked into jail on suspicion of forcible lewd act against a child under age 14, forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual assault with intent to commit a felony, sexual battery for the purpose of sexual arousal, sexual battery through restraint, sexual assault on a minor with intent to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

His bail was set at $3.5 million, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about Johnson or other unreported crimes to contact detectives at 562-570-7368. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers.