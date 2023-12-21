Police say they’re investigating after a taco truck was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend by two men, one of whom punched a worker in the face during the incident.

A video posted Wednesday on the Los Bros Tacos Instagram page shows two people working inside the business’ truck on Seventh Street and Junipero Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 16 when a masked man holding a gun sneaks onto the truck around 8:21 p.m.

As the gunman demands money from the workers, a second man wearing a mask steps onto the truck and takes a phone out of the worker’s pocket before sucker-punching him twice a few moments later. The two robbers then leave the truck.

The worker who was punched, Manuel Antonio, said in an interview with KTLA, that he was chopping up vegetables when the two men caught him by surprise. The incident, he said, left him shaken up and scared.

Officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. to the area where they found one of the workers injured, police said. Police did not specify the extent of his injuries, but said Long Beach Fire Department personnel were able to treat the man at the scene.

In a GoFundMe created to help the workers replace their stolen belongings and pay for medical bills, the company described the callous nature of the crime and said the two men did not care that other people were present during the robbery, including a mother and children.

The GoFundMe has since surpassed its $1,000 goal, raising a total of $2,278 as of Thursday afternoon.