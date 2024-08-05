Long Beach police say they are searching for a pair of thieves who targeted a longtime Belmont Shore jewelry store Sunday evening.

Shortly before 6:05 p.m., a man and a woman posing as customers entered McCarty’s Jewelry on Second Street, then walked out of the store with “luxury merchandise” without paying, according to Long Beach police.

Police did not disclose what was taken or the estimated loss from the business. KTLA reported the suspects stole a $20,000 Rolex watch.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.

McCarty’s Jewelry has been operating in Long Beach since 1923, according to their website. It was previously located at 5202 East Second Street but moved to 5011 East Second Street in the late 1950s