A suspect was arrested today on suspicion of smashing windows at more than half a dozen businesses in Downtown Long Beach’s East Village on Thursday night, police said.

The businesses were all on a stretch of Broadway from Linden Avenue to Lime Avenue and on First Street between Elm and Linden avenues.

Wabi Sabi Village Marketplace had an entire row of windows smashed while other businesses, including Wa Wa Restaurant, Salon Five Hundred, Sushi Mafia, Thai District and Culture Shrooms each had one window smashed.

Police said the suspect was also smashing vehicle windows, but they did not say how many.

Nichole East, manager of Culture Shrooms, said a camera from one of the affected businesses caught video of a man with an object in his hand breaking windows shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

“He didn’t even break his stride,” East said. “Just keeps popping windows and keeps on walking.”

A suspect was arrested Friday afternoon, according to the Long Beach Police Department. No details about the suspect were immediately available.

Bob Benederet, owner of Bob The Chiropractor on East Broadway between Elm and Linden, said he had one of the windows at his business broken by someone about a month ago.

On one of the plywood boards temporarily replacing the window, someone drew a heart in spray paint.

The window smashing hasn’t been the only incident in Benederet’s business. Recently, he had to chase a person who stole a purse from one of his clients and he had a Snoop Dogg action figure stolen by someone who went quickly inside his waiting room to nab it.

“It’s not safe down here, at all,” East said.