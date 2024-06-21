A local internet vigilante made headlines on the East Coast this week for getting a former high-level state employee arrested on suspicion of trying to meet a minor for sex in Long Beach.

The sting was run by a 40-year-old Long Beach father who goes by the moniker “Black Biden.” He’s filmed more than 150 of the vigilante operations where he records men he says arranged to meet with him, thinking he was an underage boy or girl.

This time, records show the man arrested was 62-year-old Harlan Frye, a former human resources director for the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

In a video posted last week, Black Biden asks Frye why he arranged to meet a 15-year-old at a Downtown Long Beach hotel.

“I’ve never done it with someone this young. I try to help kids,” the man responds.

Black Biden then confronts him with sexual messages he says Frye sent. He later asks Frye if he’s attracted to people who are underage.

Police soon arrive and arrest Frye, who has since been charged with one felony count of meeting a minor for lewd purposes. The charge carries a penalty of 2, 3 or 4 years in prison.

Frye has pleaded not guilty, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. He’s currently free on bond.

Frye’s arrest made headlines at TV stations and news outlets in North Carolina.

Kenyata, also known as Black Biden, stands in front of the 7-Eleven where he usually meets alleged pedophiles during “stings” in Long Beach on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2024. Photo by Maison Tran.

Black Biden, whose first name is Kenyata, previously told the Long Beach Post he’s long dreamed of becoming a police detective and does these stings to protect children.

He told the Post he creates decoy accounts of fake underage users and waits for men to reach out to them. When the conversations turn sexual, they arrange to meet. Black Biden calls the police and tries to delay his target by talking with them until officers arrive.

Long Beach police said in a statement that their preliminary investigation supports Black Biden’s account in the video that “Frye arranged a meeting with a minor, being portrayed by a cyber vigilante, for lewd purposes.”