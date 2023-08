Cal State Long Beach officials on Tuesday announced that evening in-person classes would be canceled due to an ongoing power outage on campus.

Online classes will still take place.

It’s not clear what caused the outage or how long it will last, but officials announced that “unless you live in the residence halls, please leave campus for your safety.”

An electricity utility company is currently assessing the issue, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.