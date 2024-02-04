Cal State Long Beach sent out an alert Sunday afternoon that in-person classes may shift to online instruction on Monday, Feb. 5 due to a powerful storm hitting the area.
After serving the public for 16 years, we are now in the hands of the community, where news belongs.
Support our work; become a member today. Be part of it.
Long Beach's most read source for local news, investigative reports, arts & culture, food, business, sports, and real-estate.
Cal State Long Beach sent out an alert Sunday afternoon that in-person classes may shift to online instruction on Monday, Feb. 5 due to a powerful storm hitting the area.