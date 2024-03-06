After a man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning at Dave’s Hot Chicken in Belmont Shore, the restaurant has reduced its hours of operation and will stop selling alcohol earlier.

The stabbing occurred after a brawl broke out between two groups of people, according to witnesses and a video reviewed by the Post.

A Huntington Beach resident, Brandon Nguyen, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder Monday at LAX Airport, police said.

The restaurant said it will now operate from 10:30 a.m. to midnight and will stop selling alcohol past 10 p.m. The restaurant previously stayed open until 2 a.m. It’s not immediately know if these changes are permanent.

After Archibalds closed during the pandemic, there hadn’t been a restaurant that stayed open until 2 a.m. in the popular entertainment district until Dave’s Hot Chicken opened last year. Today, few eateries on Second Street are open past 11 p.m.

“The safety and well-being of our patrons and staff are of utmost importance to us, and we believe these measures are necessary to ensure a secure environment for the Belmont Shore community,” a statement sent by the Belmont Shore Business Association said on behalf of the restaurant.

On Monday, Councilmember Kristina Duggan said she was working with police and city departments to better understand crime trends and prevention. This is the second time a fight on Second Street has resulted in the death of a man within two weeks.