A corner of Downtown Long Beach transformed Friday into a scene from the upcoming show “Dexter: Original Sin.”

The recently closed Waters Edge Winery at the southwest corner of East Broadway and Linden Avenue had a new name painted on the window: Olas y Ritmo or “Waves and Rhythm” in Spanish.

White tables and chairs were set up outside along with pink floral decorations.

Across the street at the northwest corner of the intersection was a fictional business called Hidden Pearl, set up at the Carmen’s Cafe that is currently under construction.

Nearby, temporary signs labeled the stretch of Broadway “Miami Beach” and a parking lot down Linden was being used for “Dexter” parking. A person familiar with the filming confirmed it was for “Dexter: Original Sin.”

Set in 1991 Miami, the show follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) on his journey from student to avenging serial killer, with Michael C. Hall as the narrator. It is a prequel to “Dexter,” which filmed at dozens of Long Beach locations during the show’s run from 2006 through 2013.

A hot dog cart sits on the corner as a woman with her dog walks by as film crews set up to film “Dexter” in Long Beach, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The first teaser trailer for the show, with Christian Slater as Dexter’s dad Harry Morgan, dropped Thursday.

Its first episode is set to debut Dec. 13 on Paramount+.

Parking was prohibited from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Broadway and Linden Avenue.