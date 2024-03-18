A dog is dead following a crash Saturday night that sent a car careening into the front yard of a home near Redondo Avenue and Ransom Street, according to authorities.

Police say two vehicles collided near the 1500 block of Redondo Avenue sometime before 9:07 p.m.

The impact caused one of the drivers to lose control and crash through the front yard fence of a nearby home, striking the homeowner’s dog, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The dog died at the scene, police said, adding that Long Beach Animal Control also responded.

Police did not say what caused the crash. Both drivers stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.