The U.S. Coast Guard said it has launched a search-and-rescue operation after getting reports of a downed aircraft off the coast of San Clemente Island.

The Coast Guard said three people were believed to be aboard the aircraft that went down about a mile southwest of San Clemente Island, the southernmost channel island.

Crews had launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station San Diego, the Coast Guard said at about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.