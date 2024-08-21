A downed power line at Cal State Long Beach’s Beachside College dorms left nearly 1,500 residents without power this morning near the Traffic Circle.

Shortly after 8:20 a.m., a staff member at the dorms on Pacific Coast Highway, southeast of the Traffic Circle, reported hearing a loud “pop,” said CSULB spokesperson Jim Milbury.

University police responded to the dorms and found a downed power line along with an electrocuted squirrel, Milbury said.

The downed wire knocked out power to the entire dorm, along with 1,419 customers, according to SoCal Edison’s outage map.

By 10 a.m., power had been restored to all but 301 customers.

The outage appeared to be caused by equipment failure and a burnt wire, said SoCal Edison spokesperson Gabriela Ornelas.