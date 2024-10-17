Police said a woman driving through East Long Beach was killed when she lost control of her car and crashed into a utility pole near El Dorado Park on Wednesday night.

She was driving a 2024 BMW 440i eastbound on Spring Street when the wreck occurred at about 10:50 p.m. near Studebaker Road, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Long Beach Fire Department crews had to extricate the woman from the car. Despite firefighter’s efforts, she died at the scene, police said. Authorities have not publicly identified her while they work to notify her family.

“At this time, speed is being investigated as a factor in the collision,” police said in a news release.

They asked anyone with more information to contact detective Ashley Van Holland at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers.