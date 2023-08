A small earthquake in Carson jolted some Long Beach residents awake this morning.

The 2.7 magnitude quake, which hit at 7:13 a.m., was centered just west of the Marathon Refinery, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Long Beach residents said they felt the jolt in Bixby Knolls and Wrigley, according to USGS data.

Some residents reported feeling light shaking as far east as the Lakewood border and as far south as Downtown.