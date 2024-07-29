Long Beach got a light shaking just after 1 p.m. today from an earthquake that hit more than 100 miles inland.

The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.9 quake occurred just northeast of Barstow.

People in Long Beach reported feeling light shaking, according to the USGS.

“As of now, there have been no reports of damage or impacts to our city,” Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson’s office said in a tweet.