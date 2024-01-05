The Long Beach area got just a little jolt around 10:55 a.m. Friday from an earthquake that hit about 70 miles away in San Bernardino County.

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit in the San Gabriel Mountains not far from Rancho Cucamonga, the United States Geological Survey reported.

People as far away as Sherman Oaks and Oceanside reported feeling some light shaking, according to the USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” map.

Well-known seismologist Lucy Jones said on X, formerly Twitter, that the quake hit “near Lytle Creek in Cajon Pass, where the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults come together.”

She said a 4.0 magnitude foreshock followed by a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit near the same location in 1970.