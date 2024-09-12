Long Beach felt some shaking this morning when a magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit in the Santa Monica Mountain. The quake was originally reported as a 5.1 but was quickly downgraded.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter was just north of Malibu a little before 7:30 a.m. Another smaller quake hit just a couple of minutes later near the same location.

Residents in Long Beach reported feeling shaking across large parts of the city. A few people reported feeling some light movement as far south as Escondido, according to the U.S.G.S.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

