This story was originally published by EdSource.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Monday requiring school districts to ban or limit student smartphone use on campuses during school hours.

Assembly Bill 3216, renamed the Phone-Free School Act, requires that every school district, charter school and county office of education develop a policy limiting the use of smartphones by July 1, 2026.

“We know that excessive smartphone use increases anxiety, depression and other mental health issues – but we have the power to intervene,” said Newsom in a statement. “This new law will help students focus on academics, social development, and the world in front of them, not their screens, when they’re in school.”

Earlier this month Newsom sent a letter to school district leaders urging them to take immediate action to restrict cellphone use this school year. Excessive smartphone use increases anxiety, depression and other mental health issues in children, he said.

The legislation comes as state legislatures, school districts and schools are increasingly banning cellphones, smartwatches and other personal devices on campuses in an effort to curb classroom distractions, bullying and addiction to the devices. At least five other states, including Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, South Carolina and Ohio have similar laws in place.

The Phone-Free School Act calls for teachers, parents and other stakeholders to take part in developing the policies, which must allow students to use their phones in the case of an emergency, if allowed by a member of school staff, or if required by a medical doctor or the student’s individualized education program.