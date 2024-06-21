Roughly 21 months after construction began, the duck pond in El Dorado Park is now open to the public.

Long Beach city officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon on Thursday, June 27 to celebrate the reopening of the revamped pond. Crews began removing the wood and chain link fences surrounding the pond last Thursday.

The adjacent parking lot remains closed for resurfacing, but pedestrians can access the redone walking paths from the northern side of the pond at 2400 North Studebaker Road or by parking in the nearby El Dorado Golf Course parking lot.

The El Dorado duck pond on Monday, June 17, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Construction originally began in September 2022 with the goal of completing the project by late last year. Severe rain storms in summer 2023 along with an outbreak of the avian flu delayed the project.

Improvements include a reconfigured water circulation system that will allow reclaimed water to be used at the adjacent golf course, reducing the use of potable water.

New native plants have been added to the expanded wetlands and forebay. The pond liner was also restored.

Support watchdog journalism Who has eyes on City Hall? We do. The Long Beach Post is now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Donate now to support independent accountability journalism that cuts through the political spin.

“I am excited for the El Dorado Park West Duck Pond to reopen for residents to enjoy once again just in time for summer,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “This project is a symbol of our commitment to preserving our city’s natural beauty and is a testament to our dedication to creating healthy, safe spaces that foster community, recreation and environmental stewardship.”

In December 2021, the Long Beach City Council approved a $5.5 million contract with Los Angeles Engineering Inc. for the primary work at the pond.

The city council approved adding 20% — or $1 million — to the contract in March 2023.

A goose walks past protected plants near the El Dorado Duck Pond in Long Beach, Monday, June 17, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The final project cost rose to $10.1 million, with $4.3 million coming from Measure A sales tax funding and $5.7 million from other avenues including the Utility Services Department, Public Works, Los Angeles County Measure W funding and a grant from the LA County Regional Park according to the city of Long Beach.

“[The duck pond] is a place where folks come to relax, connect with nature, and create lasting memories with family and friends,” said 4th District Councilmember Daryl Supernaw. “I am pleased to see the restoration of this beloved landmark finally complete, and I look forward to celebrating its reopening with members of our community.”