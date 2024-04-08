Long Beach leaders on Tuesday will officially accept the results of the March 5 election, with just one City Council race left to decide in the November general election.

All of the even-numbered council races were settled last month except for District 4, which covers a swath of East Long Beach generally south of Spring Street and north of Pacific Coast Highway.

The incumbent, Daryl Supernaw, won 48.4% of the vote on Election Day, just short of the 50% required to avoid a runoff. He will run against Herlinda Chico, a current member of the Long Beach City College Board of Trustees, who finished second with 25.5% of the vote.

The other incumbents, Cindy Allen in District 2 and Suely Saro in District 6, won their races outright, with 54.1% and 76.5% of the vote, respectively.

With Councilmember Al Austin termed out, there was no incumbent in District 8. Of the two challengers, Tunua Thrash-Ntuk won that seat with 55.8% of the vote.

Long Beach voters also narrowly passed Measure RW, which will raise the local minimum wage for hotel workers to $29.50 by 2028. The measure passed with 53.1% of the vote.

Turnout

Turnout was dismal across the city, especially in District 6, where just 14.6% of registered voters cast ballots either by mail or in person. A total of just over 3,500 total ballots were counted in that race.

The turnout was 30% in District 2, 42% in District 4 and 19.7% in District 8.

Citywide, 29.4% of registered voters cast ballots in the March 5 primary.

In 2020, the last presidential election, just over 40% of registered voters in Long Beach cast ballots in the primary election.

Experts had predicted this, given the lack of excitement voters were feeling toward “up ballot” races that included a presidential race with the same two top candidates as in 2020.