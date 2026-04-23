Long Beach residents at risk of losing their housing can now apply for short-term rental assistance to help them stabilize their finances and, hopefully, stay in their homes.

The city says it’s rolling the program out quickly. Qualified renters could start receiving funds as early as the second week of May.

It’s among the first programs being funded by Los Angeles County Measure A, a half-cent sales tax increase approved by voters in 2024 and specifically earmarked for programs to prevent homelessness in the region.

Long Beach’s program, called Long Beach Renter Aid, got $2.7 million in Measure A dollars. Officials estimated that’s enough to help between 175 and 250 households, with up to 6 months of rental assistance or up to $9,000 per household, whichever is less.

The funds can also be used to pay for overdue rent, past-due utilities, moving expenses and/or security deposits.

To qualify, renters must be making 50% or less of the area’s annual median income ($53,000 or lower for a household of one, up to $100,000 for a household of 8).

Long Beach residents can see if they qualify and apply online here or in person Monday through Thursday at the Multi-Service Center or on Friday at the city’s Housing Authority.

The application window closes on May 8. The financial assistance should start going out that same day, said Deputy City Manager Teresa Chandler.

There will be a new application window each month starting in June. The city plans to accept new applicants between the 5th and 12th of each month until funds are exhausted.

The program will prioritize applicants who are 55 and older, at imminent risk of eviction or are impacted by the loss of federal benefits, policy changes or immigration enforcement actions.

Long Beach is the first city to roll out such a program using county Measure A funds.

Another program funded by Measure A is also paying for legal aid to help renters stave off wrongful evictions. Two more planned to launch soon are aimed at preventing homelessness for Long Beach residents aged 55 and older and residents aged 18-25. Details will be announced in the coming months.

“These resources are a lifeline,” Mayor Rex Richardson said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Mayor Rex Richardson speaks at a press conference outside City Hall as Long Beach announces a new rental assistance program on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

It will also be a huge help for families who have suffered financial hardship as a result of aggressive immigration enforcement tactics that began last May, said Susannah Sngiem, executive director of the nonprofit United Cambodian Community.

In many cases, “those that are detained are the breadwinners of these families,” Sngiem said.