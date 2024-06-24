Residents on Tuesday evening will have a chance to ask questions about runway usage, noise, leaded gas and other issues at the Long Beach Airport when the Federal Aviation Administration hosts an online seminar with local officials.

Long Beach has been trying to mitigate the noise and lead pollution that’s come with an increase in small-plane traffic (also called general aviation) at the airport, but the city’s options are limited because the airfield receives significant federal funding and must abide by standards set by the FAA.

The FAA is currently reviewing a plan from Long Beach to increase fines on noise violations at the airport, and the city is offering incentives for pilots to switch to unleaded fuel.

Representatives from local pilots and aviation associations will also be part of Tuesday’s discussions.

The topics the webinar is expected to cover include:

How the FAA manages Southern California’s airspace

General aviation operations at Long Beach Airport

Runway usage at Long Beach Airport

Flight school operations

The airport’s noise ordinance

The status of the conversion to unleaded gas for small planes

The webinar will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25. The live stream is available here.

Anyone can ask questions in chat, or you can pre-register here and indicate your topics of interest.