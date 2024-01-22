Hundreds of faculty and their supporters marched through Cal State Long Beach in the rain on Monday morning to demand better pay and working conditions on the first day of a weeklong strike.

The California Faculty Association, a union that represents some 29,000 professors, lecturers, librarians, counselors and coaches across the California State University system, planned to cancel classes and cease all work during the first week of the spring semester across all 23 CSU campuses.

“For me personally and for many lecturers like myself, it’s about catching up,” said Elaine Villanueva Bernal, CFA co-vice-president and a lecturer for the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at CSULB. “My base take-home salary is $59,000 which is well below the LA County living wage.”

The union’s contract with the university ends this summer and faculty are demanding a 12% salary increase along with better working conditions.

On Monday morning, some students were seen protesting alongside faculty members as others tried to make their way to class. Protesters also gathered around major intersections on campus.

Mayor Rex Richardson, a representative from Sen. Lena Gonzalez’ office arrived on campus to show their support. Richardson said he was standing in “unequivocal solidarity with our hard working faculty right here in Long Beach.”

“We are here to call on the CSU and Chancellor [Mildred] Garcia to negotiate a fair wage to get our campus back open…”

Richardson’s first job out of college was with CFA, under which he helped organized for the first strike authorization vote in CSU history in 2006, he said.

“We’re setting examples for the next generation of leaders right here…” Richardson said. “And what example do we set when we want them to go out and strive to make a living and earn dignity and a living wage when we don’t have a living wage and dignity for the faculty that are teaching them every single day?”

Representatives from the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and Unite Here Local 11 unions were also present to picket in solidarity with CFA on Monday morning.

The university system previously offered faculty a 5% raise on Jan. 9, and on Friday, the CSU system said it would return to the bargaining table to offer a 15% salary increase over three years. CSU officials previously said that a 12% salary increase is not sustainable.

A similar strike with other CSU employees was averted Friday when a deal was reached with Teamsters 2010, which represents 1,100 skilled trade workers at 22 of the 23 campuses.

The campus and the university system have said they are prepared for the walkout and have a contingency plan to minimize disruptions. The union plans to strike across CSU campuses possibly through Friday.

CSU officials have also encouraged students at each campus to report faculty members who have canceled classes and services in an online form — a move that received backlash from students and union members.

City News Service contributed to this report.