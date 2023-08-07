Starting today, you can sign up for the fall season of swim classes, tutoring, rec sports and other activities the city offers at its parks and community centers.

The upcoming class schedule, which runs from September to November, is available here and includes over 700 classes for every age range and interest from preschool to adults aged 50 plus, including:

Preschool Parent & Me Soccer, where you won’t just watch from the sidelines, for ages 2 to 3 and a half. Preschool Cooking Thyme with hands-on activities for ages 2 to 7. Little Princess Ballet Dance for ages 3 and a half to 5.

Youth Math Development (teacher structured) for ages 6 to 11. Reading Development (teacher structured) for ages 4 to 11. All About Dough, which teaches a variety of different cooking methods for ages 8 to 15. Musical Theatre, which explores dance, acting, music and song for ages 6 to 13. Exploring Instruments for beginning-level musicians from ages 7 to 11.

Adults Oil Painting with still life arrangements and landscapes for ages 16 and up. 2 Step & Swing, with no partner or experience needed, for ages 18 and up. Karate, which teaches blocks, punches, strikes and kicks for ages 13 and up. Belly Dance to burns calories and reduces stress for ages 14 and up. Ceramics Workshop, which teaches coiling, slabbing and mold-making for ages 16 and up.

Adults 50+ Senior Line Dancing teaches new dances each week. Chair Based Yoga for beginners and experienced yoga students. Functional Movement, Balance & Brains to improve balance, stability and agility while strengthening bodies.



Many classes range from about $30 to $180, but there is also a long list of free or low-cost activities for families to enjoy, including walks through Rancho Los Cerritos or bilingual story times and educational programs at the El Dorado Nature Center. You can find a directory of free programs starting on page 35 of the catalog.

Partners of Parks offers youth scholarship grants of up to $150 worth of classes for children who, for financial reasons, cannot afford to attend a class or program. To qualify, they must be Long Beach residents between the ages of 3 to 18, must meet low-income levels and qualify for the free or reduced lunch program at their Long Beach Unified school. The application can be found here. One application must be submitted per child.

How to register:

Online: To sign up for classes online, make an account here, fill in your information and add family members to register more than one person at the same address. Classes are easily searchable by the number listed in the catalog or you can sort through the various categories using the drop-down menus. The prices and age requirements for each class are listed. Online registration assistance can be found here.

In-person: To register in person you must bring a completed registration form (found on page 55 of the catalog) and payment to the city’s Parks, Recreation & Marine registration office at 2760 Studebaker Road in El Dorado Park West. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made here. For more information call 562-570- 3111.

By mail: Registration forms and checks can be mailed to: City of Long Beach, 2760 Studebaker Road, Long Beach, CA 90815. Be sure to include the class number, your address and phone number on the check.