The family of a Long Beach man who died when an LAPD officer crashed into him last month has filed a claim for damages against Los Angeles, alleging the city’s police department fails to properly train its employees on how to drive safely.

Luis Espinoza, 25, was crossing the street a few feet outside a crosswalk at Century Boulevard and McKinley Avenue on Dec. 8, 2023, when an LAPD officer using his emergency lights struck him. Video released by the LAPD earlier this month shows the impact of the crash launching Espinoza several yards.

The officer then takes about a minute calling in the crash before rendering aid to Espinoza, who authorities said later died at a hospital from his injuries. He was one day shy of his 26th

birthday.

In the family’s claim, they allege that the LAPD “fails to adequately supervise LAPD officers, and fails to train LAPD officers to have reverence for human life.”

Michael Carrillo, an attorney representing the family, told reporters Wednesday that the officer was speeding through a 35 mph zone “like a rocket ship” when they hit Espinoza.

It’s unclear how much compensation the family is seeking. A claim for damages is typically followed by a lawsuit unless the city decides to pay the money.

The LAPD declined to comment on the allegations in the claim. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office also declined to comment.

In addition to the claim, Espinoza’s family is calling for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office to file criminal charges against the officer.

Shortly after the crash, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a press release that he had “very serious concerns regarding the officer’s driving leading up to the collision.”

Moore said an internal affairs investigation is underway to determine whether the officer was acting within policy at the time of the crash. An LAPD spokesperson later said the department would not “draw any conclusions about whether the officer acted consistent with our policies and the law until all the facts are known and the investigation is complete.”

The DA’s office, meanwhile, said it is still weighing whether to charge the officer with a crime.

City News Service contributed to this report.