One person was killed this morning in a single-vehicle crash in Long Beach.

The crash occurred about 2:35 a.m. on the northbound 710 Freeway at Anaheim Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim apparently died at the scene. A representative from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the location at 4:36 a.m.

It’s not yet known whether the victim was a man or a woman. The person’s name was withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported.