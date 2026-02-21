Four people were killed today in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Long Beach.

It happened at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday at the tunnel that passes under the Long Beach Airport on Lakewood Boulevard.

Police said a 2008 Honda Accord was headed south on Lakewood Boulevard from Spring Street when the vehicle “hit the center median curb,” the LBPD said in a statement. “The vehicle lost control and hit the underpass center support wall and engulfed in flames.”

Firefighters found a female occupant outside of the vehicle and she died at the scene despite efforts to save her, police said. Three people were found dead inside the burned vehicle. The ages of all four crash victims were unknown, but police said they were two males and two females.

“At this time, speed and impairment are being investigated as possible factors in the collision,” the LBPD said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that might help investigators was asked to call LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Det. Ashley Van Holland at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.