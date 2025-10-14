Long Beach Airport’s annual Festival of Flight, which celebrates the city’s aviation history, is set to return on Saturday, Oct. 25.

This award-winning event is free and open to the public, with 15,000 people expected to attend. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3590 East Wardlow Road on the west end of the airfield.

Attractions will include static aircraft displays such as C-53 D-Day Doll; the KC-46 Pegasus, an air-to-air military refueling aircraft; and the VX-31 Search and Rescue Dust Devils, a U.S. Navy helicopter crew that aids in supporting downed aircraft, lost hikers or missing persons on land or sea. The Condor Squadron flying the AT-6 Texan will conduct two flyovers.

“Walking the airfield and seeing these planes up close is an experience like no other,” said Mayor Rex Richardson in a press release. “Festival of Flight captures the energy of our historic airport and the community spirit that makes Long Beach unique.”

The 2024 Festival of Flight. Photo by John Donegan

The outdoor festival will also include children’s activities, performances by AbSOULute, DJ Dennis and the Satin Dollz. There will also be food for purchase and beer trucks.

The event started in 2013 as a celebration of Long Beach Airport’s 90th anniversary and has become a much-anticipated family event every year.

“Festival of Flight is more than an event — it’s a chance for our community to experience the excitement of aviation up close,” 4th District Councilmember Daryl Supernaw said in a press release. “It’s a day full of fun, discovery and memories for people of all ages.”

A man takes a photo at the 2024 Festival of Flight. Photo by John Donegan.

Guests are encouraged to wear sensible shoes, bring water and prepare for a bag search. Service animals are permitted, but pets are not.

Free parking will be at the corner of East Wardlow Road and Globemaster Way starting at 8 a.m. Overflow parking will be available at 4901 Airport Plaza Drive. A complimentary shuttle service will run to the event site.

For more information, click here.