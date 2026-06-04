A “Baywatch” reboot is filming a series of concert scenes today near Rosie’s Dog Beach.

The production includes a full-size concert stage set up in a parking lot along East Ocean Boulevard near La Verne Avenue.

Filming will wrap Thursday evening, according to a person familiar with the shoot. No streets are closed as part of the production.

Several trucks parked in the lot bore the Fox logo, and a few signs around the set read “Baywatch” — a reboot of the lifeguard drama, which ran for 11 seasons starting in 1989.

Signage on the concert stage bore the name of rapper Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday, although it wasn’t immediately clear if she would be part of the day’s filming.

The 12-episode reboot is set to debut next January on Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Filming has already taken place in Venice Beach and on the Fox studio lot in Century City.

In the reboot, Stephen Amell will play the lead role of Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon, son of Mitch Buchannon (David Hasselhoff).

Jessica Belkin (The Hunting Wives), Hassie Harrison (Yellowstone) and social media stars Noah Beck and Olivia Dunne are also confirmed cast members.