A blaze in Signal Hill destroyed a storehouse holding tools for oil well drilling.

The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a commercial building on Gardena Avenue, just west of Cherry Avenue and north of East 28th Street, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Torres.

Firefighters responded to the scene and spotted smoke coming from all sides of the structure, along with sparking power lines above, Torres said.

While battling the blaze, the building’s roof collapsed, Torres said, adding that crews were able to knock down the flames in a little over an hour.

The roof collapsed at a tool storehouse in Signal Hill, Friday, May 29, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A hazmat crew responded to the scene early Friday morning, Torres said.

Signs on the building showed the storehouse belonged to Cavins Oil Well Tools, a company that provides tools for oil well drilling.

Fire investigators were still looking into what sparked the blaze.