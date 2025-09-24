Firefighters were battling a two-alarm fire that sparked this morning in the attic space of a home in the Alamitos Beach neighborhood.

Shortly before 11:35 a.m., crews were called to a home on East Second Street near Orange Avenue for a smoke investigation, said Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson Dennis Garrett.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke billowing from the attic above a loft space in the home and upgraded the call to a two-alarm fire, triggering more engines to respond, Garrett said.

As of 12:30 p.m., crews had knocked down “a portion” of the fire, but were still working to ensure there were no remaining embers in the roof, Garrett said, adding that the roof’s steep angle made it difficult for firefighters to access the flames.

Long Beach firefighters work through smoke that was billowing out of a home on Second Street in the Alamitos Beach neighborhood on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Video from the scene showed firefighters climbing ladders and wielding saws as they tried to reach the attic.

No injuries were immediately reported. It was not immediately clear if anyone was displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire was under investigation