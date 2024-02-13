More than two dozen Fire Department vehicles rushed to the scene of a blaze burning at a condo complex at Pacific Coast Highway and Bellflower Boulevard in East Long Beach on Monday evening.

The fire broke out around 7:50 p.m. in a unit at the large Stoney Brook Villas condo complex. It soon sent smoke and flames pouring into the hallway, according to Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Brian Fisk.

Residents are evacuated from the Stoney Brook Villas condo complex due to a large fire on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

The fire quickly went second and then third alarm, meaning the LBFD was calling in extra crews to help battle the blaze. When firefighters arrived, they had the flames under control by 8:17 p.m., according to Fisk.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, but firefighters pulled a severely injured dog from one condo, according to Fisk.

It’s not clear yet how many condos were damaged, but many residents were evacuated from the building and looked on as firefighters examined the damage.

Stan Correia, 90, was outside in his bathrobe. He said he was watching TV when a fire alarm sent him fleeing from his condo.

Stan Correia, 90, sits outside in his bathrobe as he waits to return to his unit at Stoney Brook Villas condo complex after a large fire on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. Photo by Brandon Richardson.

“Usually when the fire alarm goes off, there’s no fire, but something told me this time to get out,” he said. “This time there was a fire.”

This is the second fire at the complex in the last few years. In 2021, four people were injured in another three-alarm blaze.

Two residents said the damage from the blaze still hasn’t been fully repaired.