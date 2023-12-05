An abandoned commercial building in Long Beach’s Washington neighborhood sustained extensive damage Tuesday morning in a second-alarm fire, authorities said.

The fire broke out sometime before 5:30 a.m. at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Pacific Avenue, according to authorities.

Fire crews arriving at the scene were met with heavy fire and smoke coming from the boarded-up structure, Long Beach Fire Capt. Jack Crabtree said.

It took crews nearly an hour to fully extinguish the blaze, authorities said. No injuries were reported, they added.

Fire investigators also responded to the scene to try and figure out how the blaze started.

In the last few years, Long Beach has seen a significant increase in the number of fires burning across the city, and the increase is especially pronounced in the number of blazes that fire officials deem suspicious enough to investigate.

Last year, investigators were assigned to 400 fires compared to 65 just a few years earlier. Fires at abandoned structures have also been increasing.

PCH from Cedar Avenue to Pacific Avenue is closed until further notice. Authorities at the scene were warning people that the bus stop in the area will also be closed this morning and the bus route diverted.