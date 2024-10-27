Firefighters rescued a small dog from a kitchen fire in Downtown Long Beach Saturday evening.

Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree said the blaze broke out around 5:30 p.m. in a ground-floor apartment on Fourth Street near Cedar Avenue.

The flames were contained to the kitchen, but while crews were navigating the smoke that filled the unit, they found a small dog whom they were able to get out unharmed, Crabtree said.

Nobody was home, so after they doused the blaze, firefighters left the dog with a neighbor who offered to care for it until the owner returned.

The blaze was put out quickly and nobody was hurt, Crabtree said.