Long Beach firefighters rescued a man from a fourth-floor balcony after a fire burning in the building trapped him outside this morning.

Crews rushed to the scene of the blaze in a five-story residential building on Long Beach Boulevard near Anaheim Street at about 10:30 a.m., according to Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree.

There was heavy smoke coming from a fire burning on the fourth floor, according to Crabtree.

Crews used an aerial ladder to reach the balcony, and firefighters helped the man down, Crabtree said.

He said crews were able to contain the blaze to a single unit, where they soon doused it.

Medics assessed the man at the scene, and he was not taken to the hospital, Crabtree said.

The unit he escaped was significantly damaged by the blaze, and the Red Cross is helping him find another place to stay, according to the LBFD.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire.

Crabtree said Metro service on the A Line on Long Beach Boulevard was briefly shut down but has resumed.