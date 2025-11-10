An estimated 150 flights were canceled out of Southern California airports over the weekend, and that number continued to climb today as flight delays and cancellations imposed by the U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday left travelers scrambling or stranded.

According to FlightAware, some 10,000 flights nationwide were canceled over the weekend, and all of the Southland’s airports were hit with delays and cancellations.

The ongoing chaos of cancellations and flight delays has been exacerbated by staffing issues, as some air traffic controllers skip work since they aren’t being paid during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Controllers are considered essential workers and have been instructed to continue working despite the shutdown. But after going without paychecks for nearly a month, some have taken second jobs or are calling in sick, compounding existing staffing shortages, National Air Traffic Controllers Association officials told reporters.

Federal transportation officials said this has led to “staffing triggers” at air traffic facilities nationally, leading to “strain on the system.”

To combat the shortages and avoid safety issues, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Wednesday that capacity would be reduced at 40 high-volume airports through at least Friday.

According to a DOT statement issued Thursday night, flight capacity at the affected airports would be cut by 4% through Monday, 6% on Tuesday, 8% Thursday, and 10% by next Friday.

As of this Monday morning, FlightAware posted 1,799 flights canceled nationwide.

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 295 flights had been delayed at Los Angeles International Airport and another 80 had been canceled, according to the tracking website FlightAware.

Hollywood Burbank Airport had 56 flights delayed and 13 canceled, and John Wayne Airport in Orange County had 51 delays and 16 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

Long Beach Airport had 44 delays and four cancellations.

As of Monday morning, the website said 8,651 flights were delayed nationwide and 2,954 were canceled Sunday.

In addition to capacity reductions, the Federal Aviation Administration is also limiting commercial space launches and re-entries to the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time. Parachute operations and photo missions near affected airports were also being prohibited.

Airports in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Ontario are among those impacted by the capacity cuts, but airfields not among the 40 on the list could still see ripple-effect impacts on flight operations.

LAX is the busiest airfield in California and among the top five in the nation.

“My department has many responsibilities, but our number one job is safety,” Duffy said Thursday night. “This isn’t about politics — it’s about assessing the data and alleviating building risk in the system as controllers continue to work without pay. It’s safe to fly today, and it will continue to be safe to fly next week because of the proactive actions we are taking.”

Airlines have been issuing alerts to passengers to be aware of possible flight impacts.

United Airlines posted a message on its website stating, “We’re making updates to our schedule and will let you know if your flight is affected as soon as possible, but anyone flying between Nov. 6 and 13 can request a refund or reschedule for free.”

Southwest Airlines posted a notice saying “the vast majority” of its customers will not be affected, but said anyone with flights booked through Wednesday can adjust their travel plans at no cost “or receive a refund if they choose not to travel, regardless of whether their flight is affected.”

“We will communicate directly with affected customers as soon as possible,” according to Southwest.

Delta Air Lines also advised customers of flight reductions and provided guidance for travelers about how they can change or cancel their flights without any financial penalties.

Frontier Airlines stated that it expects most of its flights to operate as planned, but it will communicate with passengers whose travel plans may be impacted by the cuts.

“Customers whose flights are canceled or delayed for more than three hours (domestic flights) or six hours (international flights) are able to rebook or to request a refund,” according to the airline.